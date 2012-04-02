* Q4 loss/shr $0.02 vs $0.01 loss/shr last yr
April 2 Health food products maker Lifeway Foods
Inc posted a wider fourth-quarter loss hurt by
increased spending on advertising and marketing.
Lifeway said it expects first-quarter sales to grow about 14
percent to $21 million and plans to initiate its first ever
annual dividend sometime in the third quarter of fiscal 2012.
The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $400,000, or 2
cents a shares, compared with a loss of $200,000, or 1 cent a
share, last year.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $18.7 million.
The company also said it authorized a new plan to buy back
up to 200,000 shares, replacing its prior program.
Lifeway Foods shares had closed at $9.19 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.