April 2 Health food products maker Lifeway Foods Inc posted a wider fourth-quarter loss hurt by increased spending on advertising and marketing.

Lifeway said it expects first-quarter sales to grow about 14 percent to $21 million and plans to initiate its first ever annual dividend sometime in the third quarter of fiscal 2012.

The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $400,000, or 2 cents a shares, compared with a loss of $200,000, or 1 cent a share, last year.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $18.7 million.

The company also said it authorized a new plan to buy back up to 200,000 shares, replacing its prior program.

Lifeway Foods shares had closed at $9.19 on Monday on the Nasdaq.