By Luke Jeffs
| LONDON, April 3
LONDON, April 3 The chairman of NYSE Euronext's
futures unit Liffe, Hugh Freedberg, is to step down next month
to be replaced by Liffe director Alan Whiting.
NYSE Euronext, which two months ago was forced to drop its
$7.4 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse, said in an
emailed statement on Tuesday Freedberg, who became Liffe
chairman in 2009, would step down on May 1 this year.
Freedberg, who was the chief executive of Liffe from 1998 to
2009, will be replaced by Whiting, a Liffe board member since
2006 and a futures veteran who has worked with the Britain's
finance ministry, the London Metal Exchange, part of the CME
Group, and U.S. exchange NYMEX.
NYSE Euronext dropped its merger with the German exchange on
Feb. 1 after European anti-trust authorities blocked the deal
over concerns the combination of Liffe and Deutsche Boerse's
Eurex would have a quasi-monopoly in European futures trading.
"I am greatly looking forward to the challenge of leading
the board and working closely with the management of NYSE Liffe
during a period of major change and opportunity, both in
derivatives exchange business and in the regulatory environments
around the world, in which NYSE Liffe operate," Whiting said.
Regulators in the United States and Europe are keen to
introduce rules to force the vast and largely unregulated
over-the-counter derivatives market to use exchanges, which
presents a huge opportunity for firms like Liffe.