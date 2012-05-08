LONDON May 8 Exchange NYSE Liffe plans to regulate warehouse load out rates for certified robusta coffee after delivery delays frustrated trade houses and roasters in Europe, sources familiar with the matter said.

The exchange is expected to update its grading and warehouse keeping procedures in June to include the load out requirements, which will be effective from September 1, sources said.

Warehouses holding less than 30,000 tonnes of certified coffee will be required to move out a minimum of 250 tonnes per day, while those holding in excess of this volume will be required to move out a minimum of 500 tonnes per day, sources said.

"We're currently looking at the rates and we'll be making an announcement in the next few weeks," said a spokesman at Liffe, declining to give further detail.