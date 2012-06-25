LONDON, June 25 NYSE Liffe will regulate
warehouse load out rates for certified robusta coffee with
effect from the beginning of September and also plans to
introduce new rules for cocoa, the exchange said in a market
notice.
The decision follows delivery delays in late 2011 which
frustrated trade houses and roasters and confirms a Reuters
report last month.
New rules stipulate that warehouses holding less than 30,000
tonnes of certified coffee or less will be required to move out
a minimum of 250 tonnes per day, while those holding in excess
of this volume will be required to move out a minimum of 500
tonnes per day.
Previously, the exchange did not regulate outward delivery
rates but industry sources said warehouses could move out around
200 tonnes of coffee per day, at times a tiny fraction of stocks
which can run into tens of thousands of tonnes.
Antwerp is where the majority of coffee is stored in Europe,
and after global stocks of robusta coffee certified by Liffe
were concentrated in a few warehouses there, some coffee firms
had to wait months to get supplies out of warehouses last year.
The exchange notice, which was dated June 22, said minimum
move out rates for NYSE Liffe's cocoa futures contract "will be
introduced in due course."