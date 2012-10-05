(Updates with trading restart, dealer quotes)
LONDON/PARIS Oct 5 Trading in agricultural
commodity futures in Paris and London briefly resumed on Friday
after a near four-hour stoppage that was the third technical
outage to affect the NYSE Liffe exchange this week.
NYSE Liffe's commodity futures - which include wheat, maize
(corn), rapeseed, white sugar, robusta coffee and cocoa -
stopped trading at about 1235 GMT and did not reopen until 1620
GMT, shortly before the regular closing time of 1630 GMT.
"It was a case of getting a settlement price for the
market," a French futures dealer said of the move to resume
trading just before closing.
As in two shorter outages this week, one earlier on Friday
and another on Monday, NYSE Liffe referred to a "technical
issue" without giving further details.
The impact of Friday's prolonged outage was limited by the
fact many European operators were away at an annual gathering of
the grain trade and by relatively subdued trading in Chicago,
the world's benchmark futures market for commodities including
wheat, maize (corn) and soybeans.
"Our fear was that the U.S. market was going to go way off
in a different direction," another French dealer said.
Following the latest outage on Friday, trading in
agricultural commodity futures in Paris and London went into
pre-open mode, which allows operators to place orders pending
the start of trading, at 1350 GMT.
But unlike in the previous outages when trading resumed
within 15 minutes, the futures remained in pre-open for
two-and-a-half hours before the brief resumption.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London and Gus Trompiz and
Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Jason Neely and
Pravin Char)