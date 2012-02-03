LONDON Feb 3 NYSE Liffe will
publish a combined futures and options Commitments of Traders
(COT) report for its London commodity contracts from Monday,
Feb. 6, the exchange said on Friday.
The exchange began publishing a Commitments of Traders
report for its cocoa, robusta coffee, white sugar and feed wheat
futures contracts on Oct. 3.
Dealers have said the inclusion of options data was vital to
provide a true reflection of positions held by market
participants, particularly for robusta coffee and cocoa where
there are very active options markets.
"Option positions will be converted to futures equivalent
positions by multiplying each reported position by the previous
day's delta value," the exchange said in a market notice.
The exchange said the new report would be published
alongside the current futures only COT report.
The exchange will make available for comparaison the
previous combined weekly reports dating back to Oct. 10.