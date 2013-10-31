By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON Oct 31 Exchange NYSE Liffe has
launched a consultation into warehousing practices in the coffee
and cocoa markets, it said in a notice published on its website.
Warehouse storage rents and load-out rates have sparked
debate since business models used controversially in metals
markets were replicated in coffee and cocoa.
The warehouses make money partly by charging low rates to
attract material and higher rates to those taking delivery to
retrieve material, while at the same time limiting access.
In metals, warehousing complaints have resulted in
U.S.-based lawsuits by consumers, distributors and others
alleging aluminium price-fixing and anti-competitive behaviour
by investment banks, large trading houses and the LME.
Coffee traders said warehousing delays and expenses have
contributed to certified stocks of robusta coffee sliding to
historical lows, fuelling expectations of significant price
rises to attract fresh beans. Exchange certified coffee backs
the futures contract.
The exchange is asking market participants to give
information on rents, movement out rates and the amount of
notice given to warehouses on upcoming stock movements.
"The information provided as part of this review will assist
the exchange in assessing whether the terms and conditions under
which Liffe exchange-related goods are handled and stored are
appropriate when compared with those for commercial goods," the
notice said.
Responses to the consultation paper were due by Nov.13 and
the exchange did not specify a timeline for when it would update
market participants.
The consultation comes ahead of InterContinentalExchange's
(ICE) acquisition of NYSE Liffe soft commodity contracts, with
completion of the deal delayed from Nov. 4 to a later date, yet
to be announced, to allow additional time for regulatory
approvals.
Last week ICE said that once it has acquired NYSE Liffe soft
commodity contracts, warehousing practices in coffee and cocoa
were amongst the top items to be tackled.