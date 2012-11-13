Motorcycling-Triumph to replace Honda as Moto2 supplier in 2019
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
SEOUL Nov 13 Hong Kong's Li & Fung Group is in talks to acquire South Korean children's apparel maker Suhyang Networks for roughly 200 billion won ($183.73 million), a South Korean newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Maeil Business Newspaper said Li & Fung recently completed due diligence on Suhyang and is currently in price negotiations, citing unidentified investment banking sources.
A Suhyang official authorized to speak on the matter could not be reached immediately.
$1 = 1088.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
MANILA, June 3 Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that Islamic State militants were not behind the deadly attack at a casino in the capital Manila on Friday.