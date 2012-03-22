* 2011 net profit up 24 pct y/y
HONG KONG, March 22 Consumer goods exporter Li &
Fung Ltd on Thursday posted a 24 percent rise in net
profit for 2011, beating analyst forecasts as a pick-up in U.S.
consumer demand boosted sales.
The increase comes a year after the company set an ambitious
three-year growth plan expanding its sourcing network to rake in
higher profits.
The manager of supply chains for retailers including
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, reported a
profit of $681 million for last year, compared with a consensus
forecast of $617 million from 18 analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S and up from a restated 2010 net profit of $548
million.
For July-December, net profit was $445.48 million, according
to Reuters' calculation based full-year figures, compared with
$271 million for the same period in 2010 and beating a forecast
of $381.5 million.
Analysts said Li & Fung was set to benefit from an improving
U.S. economic outlook and would rely on acquisitions to achieve
a targeted core operating profit of $1.5 billion in 2013.
Li & Fung set the target in a three-year plan announced in
last year's earnings statement, a target that analysts said was
essentially double that achieved in 2010.
"The group has relied on sustained organic growth over the
last 20 years, complementing it with an acquisition strategy
that is especially relevant during times of uncertain economic
conditions when excellent deals are available at attractive
prices," the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
Li & Fung signed 18 deals in 2011, including 12 acquisitions
for its trading network and six for its distribution network.
Annualized turnover and core operating profit of the 19 newly
acquired companies was approximately US$2 billion and US$211
million respectively for 2011, it said.
Analysts expect to see restocking by U.S. retailers as
consumer confidence improves, boosting the top-line growth of Li
& Fung this year.
"Considering the fact that end demand has been holding up
better than expected and retailers cut order volumes by double
digits in the second half of last year, we believe U.S.
retailers are likely to order more in 2012," Goldman Sachs wrote
in a research note. "We expect better organic growth in L&F's
core sourcing business."
ACQUISITION TRAIL
In January, Li & Fung said it had acquired the apparel and
toy operations for Greater China of Roly Group for $41 million,
LF Asia's first acquisition since the expansion of Li & Fung's
distribution business to Asia last year.
The acquisition included the wholesale, retail and sourcing
operations for licensed brands including Walt Disney Co,
Elle and Sesame Street products. Li & Fung said LF Asia would
divest the apparel retailing business acquired from Roly to a
subsidiary of privately held Li & Fung (1937) Ltd for $17.8
million.
Shares of Li & Fung closed up 0.42 percent at HK$19.06 on
Thursday, ahead of the results. They are up 32.5 percent so far
this year compared with a 13.4 percent gain on the Hang Seng
Index.