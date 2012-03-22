* 2011 net profit up 24 pct y/y

By Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee

HONG KONG, March 22 Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd on Thursday posted a 24 percent rise in net profit for 2011, beating analyst forecasts as a pick-up in U.S. consumer demand boosted sales.

The increase comes a year after the company set an ambitious three-year growth plan expanding its sourcing network to rake in higher profits. Deputy Chairman William Fung said on Thursday he was confident the company would meet its growth targets.

"Our target for the core operating profit (of $1.5 billion) is unchanged," Fung said. "We are confident that we can achieve that target by 2013."

Fung also said that while an expected devaluation of the euro against the U.S. dollar had dampened customers' purchasing, the U.S. economic recovery was stronger than expected. "The actual U.S. economic recovery is better," he said. He added that prices for some raw materials have come down and overall material costs are down a few percent so far in 2012.

Li & Fung manages supply chains for retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp. It reported a profit of $681 million for 2011, against a consensus forecast of $617 million from 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S and up from a restated 2010 net profit of $548 million.

For July-December, net profit was $445.48 million, according to Reuters' calculations based full-year figures, compared with $271 million for the same period in 2010 and beating a forecast of $381.5 million.

Analysts said Li & Fung was set to benefit from an improving U.S. economic outlook and would rely on acquisitions to achieve the targeted core operating profit of $1.5 billion in 2013.

Li & Fung set the target in a three-year plan announced in last year's earnings statement, a target that analysts said was essentially double that achieved in 2010.

Li & Fung signed 18 deals in 2011, including 12 acquisitions for its trading network and six for its distribution network. Annualized turnover and core operating profit of the 19 newly acquired companies was approximately US$2 billion and US$211 million respectively for 2011, it said.

Deputy Chairman Fung said the company may slow its pace of acquisitions if the economy improves.

"We do it both ways," Fung said. "We do more acquisitions if the economy is weak because we can strike a lower price. If the economy grows, our growth can be organic."

Analysts expect to see restocking by U.S. retailers as consumer confidence improves, boosting the top-line growth of Li & Fung this year.

"Considering the fact that end demand has been holding up better than expected and retailers cut order volumes by double digits in the second half of last year, we believe U.S. retailers are likely to order more in 2012," Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note. "We expect better organic growth in L&F's core sourcing business."

CEO Rockowitz told reporters on Thursday that inventory "is very tight, so re-stocking is needed." He said restocking demand in the United States was "definitely" stronger than a year ago.

Shares of Li & Fung closed up 0.42 percent at HK$19.06 on Thursday, ahead of the results. They are up 32.5 percent so far this year compared with a 13.4 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index.