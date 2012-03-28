HONG KONG, March 28 Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd said it planned to sell 210 million new shares in Hong Kong, raising HK$3.89 billion ($500.94 million) to fund future business development and acquisitions.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday, the company said it would sell the new shares to major shareholder Li & Fung (1937) Limited at HK$18.62 apiece, a discount of about 5 percent from the previous close.

Goldman Sachs and HSBC are the placing agents.

For statement click here

Li & Fung planned to raise about $500 million through a share placement at a range of HK$18.52-18.82 each, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet. ($1 = 7.7655 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)