HONG KONG Aug 9 Supply chain manager Li & Fung
Ltd, whose global distribution and trading centres
make it a barometer of consumer sentiment, reported a 32 .5
per cent inc rease in six-month net profit as write-backs on two
acquisitions helped offset weaker consumer demand.
The Hong Kong-based group, which manages supply chains for
major retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target
Corp, posted January-June net profit of $3 1 2 m i llion,
compared with $235.5 million a year earlier.
Five analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had predicted on
average a profit of $272.4 million.