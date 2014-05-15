BRIEF-Verizon signs 3-year minimum purchase deal with Corning for fiber optic cable
* Verizon agrees to $1.05 billion three-year minimum purchase agreement with Corning for next-generation optical solutions
HONG KONG May 15 Global exporter Li & Fung said on Thursday the factory facilities of some of its suppliers in Vietnam had been damaged in anti-China protests that have seen thousands of Vietnamese set fire to foreign factories in the south of the country.
Chairman William Fung, speaking at the company's annual general meeting in Hong Kong, said he was concerned about the situation in Vietnam and was still assessing the impact.
Vietnam accounts for 7 percent of Li & Fung's sourcing, he added.
Li & Fung, which supplies retailers like Kohl's Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc with clothing, toys and other products, said it was mainly United States clients that had been affected by the unrest in Vietnam. (Reporting By Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)
