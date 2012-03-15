* Citi hired as sellside adviser-sources
By Stephen Aldred and Ju-min Park
HONG KONG/SEOUL, March 15 South Korea's
LIG Group is auctioning up to 49 percent stake in its unlisted
defence unit LIG Nex1 in a deal that could raise as much as $400
million, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.
The sources said LIG Group has hired Citigroup for the
sale of a stake in LIG Nex1, which makes anti-submarine and
cruise missiles as well as weapons systems. The auction is being
pitched to private equity firms and strategic investors, they
said.
A holding company of LIG Group, which runs businesses
ranging from finance to construction, currently owns 100 percent
of LIG Nex1.
One of the sources said the stake sale was part of the
group's efforts to secure more funds, after its midsize
construction unit LIG Engineering & Construction filed for court
receivership last year.
The sources were not authorised to talk to the
media. Citi and LIG Nex1 declined to comment.
OPERATING PROFIT
While some private equity firms are not able to invest in
military-related assets, Carlyle Group and Morgan
Stanley's private equity arm in Asia do have investments
in related assets.
Morgan Stanley is already an investor in Rotem, which is
Korea's monopoly maker of military tanks and rolling stock for
subways, locomotives and high-speed railcars.
The firm partnered with Hyundai Motor Co which
continues to hold a majority stake. Morgan acquired a minority
stake in that company of around 22 percent in 2006 from Hanjin
Heavy Industries Co.
A recent regulatory filing shows that the unlisted LIG Nex1
posted 44 billion Korean won ($39 million) of operating profit
in 2010, versus 41 billion won in 2009.
Local media reported last year that LIG Nex1 was developing
an anti-submarine missile to deploy on South Korea's Aegis
destroyers, and beef up the country's defences. The Hongsangeo
missile has been dubbed a "submarine killer" and is seen as a
key strategic weapon to deter North Korean submarine
infiltrations, according to the reports.
LIG Nex1 also mass produces South Korea's cruise missile,
the Hyunmu-3, a missile with a 1,500-kilometre range.
($1 = 1126.2750 Korean won)
