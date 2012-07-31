BRIEF-XL Catlin says extended its global property insurance capacity by 25 pct
* XL Catlin - has extended its global property insurance capacity by 25 percent to USD 500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL Aug 1 An unidentified European company and four South Korean private equity funds have made final bids for a stake of up to 49 percent in South Korean defence company LIG Nex1, the Korea Economic Daily reported Wednesday.
The sale is expected to raise as much as $400 million, sources familiar with the matter have previously told Reuters.
Main bids were due by Tuesday, lead manager Citigroup said.
LIG Corp, a holding company that is part of LIG Group, which runs businesses ranging from finance to construction, owns 100 percent of LIG Nex1.
* Says unit IVL Finance Limited would be undertaking consumer finance business