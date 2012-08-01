SEOUL Aug 1 A listed European defence company
is among the five firms that have submitted main bids for a 49
percent stake in South Korean defence company LIG Nex1 worth
around $440 million, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said Wednesday.
Four South Korean private equity firms including IMM, Actium
and STIC also made bids, the source said.
Some bidders that submitted comparatively lower prices were
considering increasing their bid, while at least one bidder had
submitted conditions subject to LIG Nex1's possible initial
public offering, the source said.
A preferred bidder is set to be chosen either by the end of
this week or early next week. Citigroup is managing the
deal.
LIG Nex1, which makes anti-submarine, cruise missiles and
well as weapons systems, is owned by LIG Corp, a holding company
that is part of the LIG Group.
LIG Nex1 posted an operating profit of 30.3 billion won
($26.64 million) in 2011, compared to 42 billion won in 2010
according to its most recent regulatory filing.
Local credit ratings agency NICE Information Service
maintained LIG Nex1's corporate rating as AA- in March, citing
its comparatively stable profitability and outlook for continued
cash generation.
LIG Group, which runs businesses ranging from finance to
construction, put up the stake for sale in order to secure more
funds, a source previously told Reuters.
Its midsize construction unit LIG Engineering & Construction
filed for court receivership last year.
A spokesman for LIG Group was not immediately available for
comment.