By Roberto Samora
| SAO PAULO, Sept 16
SAO PAULO, Sept 16 Cia Energética de Minas
Gerais SA, Brazil's No. 3 power utility, is currently in
advanced talks with potential partners with which it would share
control of electricity distributor Light SA, Chief Executive
Officer Mauro Borges said on Friday.
Several banks that form part of an investment vehicle called
Parati SA and shares control of Light with Cemig
exercised a put option to exit the partnership. As a result,
Cemig has spearheaded talks to find potential investors willing
to replace the banks in Parati, Borges told reporters in São
Paulo.
"Talks are well advanced ... and we are reaching out to
potential partners that not only have financial muscle, but also
technology to prop up Light," he said. "A priori, our interest
is to keep a direct and indirect stake in Light of about 33
percent."
Cemig, hobbled by declining consumption and years of rampant
borrowing, is selling assets with weak returns or extra need for
capital spending in a bid to cut debt that topped 13 billion
reais ($4 billion) in March. Reuters reported in August that
Cemig had hired investment banks to manage the sale of small
hydropower dams and a gas distribution unit.
Last week, Cemig sold a transmission company in Chile for
$56.5 million. The utility is controlled by the mineral-rich
state of Minas Gerais - which is facing a serious cash
crunch.
COST EFFICIENCY
Preferred shares of Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Cemig
shed 1.9 percent to 8.39 reais, paring back this
year's gains to 48 percent.
Light fell 2.4 percent to 15.12 reais, also cutting back
gains to 60 percent this year.
The put option gives the banks a chance to receive 1 billion
reais in the event of their exiting Parati.
Some of the banks that were Cemig's partners in the Parati
vehicle include Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Banco
Santander Brasil SA and state-controlled Banco do
Brasil SA.
Apart from selling assets, Cemig is also cutting costs to
restore profitability, Borges said. If successful, an ongoing
'cost-cutting program could help the company increase earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA,
by about 1 billion reais a year, he added.
Cemig's high operational costs and regulatory burden have
taken a toll on the utility's finances, Borges said. Cemig's
debt rose to the equivalent of 5.26 times EBITDA at the end of
June, from 4.39 times in March.
($1 = 3.2710 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal
and Chizu Nomiyama)