SAO PAULO, July 18 Brazil's utility Equatorial
Energia SA has placed a bid to acquire electric
distribution company Light SA, the blog Brazil
Journal reported, without saying how it got the information.
According to the blog, the bid was delivered to
state-controlled Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA
, Light's controlling shareholder. In an e-mailed
statement to Reuters, Cemig, which has a 26 percent stake in
Light, declined to comment. Equatorial did not have an immediate
comment.
Ana Veloso, chief executive officer at debt-laden Light, has
been Equatorial's director from 2008 to 2015. The company's debt
is equivalent to 4.2 times its earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). The company has 2.4
billion reais ($739 million)in debt maturing over the next two
years.
Common shares of Light were up 5.16 percent by mid-morning
trading in Sao Paulo on Monday. Speculation about mergers and
acquisitions in Brazil's power sector has boosted Light shares
by 50 percent so far this year. Equatorial shares were up 2.6
percent on Monday.
($1 = 3.2473 Brazilian reais)
