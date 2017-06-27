Fed gives green signal to capital plans of large U.S. banks
June 28 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved capital plans of large U.S. banks, giving them a green light to use extra capital for share buybacks and dividends.
SAO PAULO, June 27 The board of Brazil's utility Cia Energética de Minas Gerais nominated on Tuesday Luiz Paroli Santos as the new chief executive officer at subsidiary Light SA.
Paroli will leave his current post at Cemig, as the parent company is known. Ana Marta Horta Veloso, former chief executive officer, resigned last week. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
June 28 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved capital plans of large U.S. banks, giving them a green light to use extra capital for share buybacks and dividends.
* Overseas Shipholding Group Inc announces resignation of CFO Christopher Wolf