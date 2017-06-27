SAO PAULO, June 27 The board of Brazil's utility Cia Energética de Minas Gerais nominated on Tuesday Luiz Paroli Santos as the new chief executive officer at subsidiary Light SA.

Paroli will leave his current post at Cemig, as the parent company is known. Ana Marta Horta Veloso, former chief executive officer, resigned last week. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)