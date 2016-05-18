BRIEF-Dantax Q3 oper profit DKK 1.4 million
* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT DKK 1.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 18 LIGHTRON FIBER-OPTIC DEVICES INC. :
* Says it signs a contract with EMCORE Corporation, to supply RFOG
* Says contract price of 3.66 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Bu4y4r
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT DKK 1.4 MILLION VERSUS DKK 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Activision Blizzard Inc files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a proposed 3-part senior notes offering - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qKEOTi) Further company coverage: