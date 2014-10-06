By Billy Cheung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 6 Creditors of bankrupt wireless
company LightSquared and the company's owner, Harbinger Capital
Partners, will once again try to reach a mediated restructuring
deal after a judge raised the prospect of converting the case to
a Chapter 7 liquidation.
With a deadline for confirming a plan just weeks away,
Harbinger and two creditors, MAST Capital and JP Morgan, had
crafted a plan that would carve out and hand over certain
spectrum assets to creditors.
Lenders who have collateral claims on LightSquared's
operating assets objected, arguing the plan could derail the
process for getting regulatory approval for LightSquared's
spectrum.
LightSquared filed for Chapter 11 in May 2012 after the
Federal Communications Commission revoked its license to operate
its spectrum because of concerns it interfered with GPS systems.
Its case has been one of the messiest and most contentious in
recent memory, with a handful of reorganization plans proposed
and ultimately derailed.
The latest disagreement comes after parties indicated they
had signed onto a consensual restructuring deal that was worked
out during a round of mediation this summer. That deal fell
apart when Harbinger filed its latest restructuring plan.
"We are nowhere," Judge Shelley Chapman said during Monday's
hearing.
Chapman broached the subject of winding down the company by
converting the case into a Chapter 7.
Lawyers for LightSquared asked for more time to bridge
differences among the conflicting factions, arguing that the
company has "valuable assets" and hundreds of jobs would be at
stake.
LightSquared offers the promise of delivering mobile
broadband services nationwide, provided it can overcome the
concerns regulators have about its network.
Chapman faulted Harbinger's breakaway restructuring plan as
an attempt to "hijack the case," although she did state that she
would consider the proposal as part of confirmation hearings.
Taking a poll of where various creditors and parties stood
on the restructuring talks, Chapman proceeded to order a
re-opening of mediation talks to bring factions back to the
negotiation table to forge a deal that would win broad
consensus. The talks will again be mediated by Judge Robert
Drain.
The court has pushed back bankruptcy confirmation hearings
to Nov. 10 from Oct. 20 to give the parties more time to reach
an agreement.
(Reporting by Billy Cheung in New York. Writing by Tom Hals in
Wilmington, Delaware. Editing by Andre Grenon)