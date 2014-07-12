WASHINGTON, July 12 Phil Falcone's Harbinger
Capital Partners has filed suit against the U.S. government,
accusing it of reneging on an agreement regarding bankrupt
Harbinger-backed wireless company LightSquared LP,
the Wall Street Journal reported.
Harbinger, in a suit filed on Friday in the U.S. Court of
Federal Claims in Washington, said global positioning systems
companies unlawfully used spectrum owned by LightSquared, the
Journal said.
The GPS companies and advocacy groups warned that
LightSquared's network could interfere with GPS. The U.S.
Federal Communications Commission's decision in 2012 to heed
those warnings and stop LightSquared from deploying its network
was a breach of the regulatory agency's agreement to allow
Harbinger to buy LightSquared, according to the lawsuit.
"Harbinger has lost most of its approximately $1.9 billion
investment, despite having made that investment in specific
reliance on the government's agreement to permit it to build,
deploy, and operate a nationwide broadband network using
LightSquared's spectrum," Harbinger lawyers said in the filing,
according to the Journal.
Harbinger on Tuesday also sued Dish Network Corp
and its chairman, Charles Ergen, in a Colorado federal court for
at least $1.5 billion, accusing them of trying to strip the
hedge fund of its control of LightSquared.
That lawsuit said Ergen had engaged in fraud and violated a
federal anti-racketeering law.
LightSquared filed for bankruptcy protection in 2012. Its
Chapter 11 case has been marred by a long-running battle between
Ergen, who became LightSquared's largest creditor during the
bankruptcy, and Falcone's Harbinger, which spent billions of
dollars building the company's wireless network.
