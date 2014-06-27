BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreement with SEC
* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case
June 27 LightSquared has reached a mediated deal to bring the wireless communications company out of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to report from the mediator who lashed out at Charles Ergen, a large creditor and satellite TV mogul.
"All of the parties to the mediation have agreed on the key business terms of a chapter 11 plan for the debtors that should be confirmable without the support of the one party, SPSO," wrote mediator Robert Drain in a court filing. SPSO is the investment vehicle of Ergen, who is chairman of Dish Network .
"SPSO/Charles Ergen have not participated in the mediation in good faith and have wasted the parties and the mediator's time and resources," wrote Drain, who is also a U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge in New York. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged on Monday shipping conglomerate Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and its former chief financial officer Myles Itkin with failing to recognize some $512 million in tax liabilities.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 U.S. oilfield services company Forbes Energy Services Ltd said it expected to "promptly" emerge from bankruptcy after filing a Chapter 11 plan on Monday with a prepackaged deal to exchange $280 million of debt for equity.