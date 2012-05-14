Air Berlin asks Berlin, NRW to consider state guarantees
FRANKFURT, June 8 Ailing German airline Air Berlin on Thursday said it has asked the German states of North-Rhine Westphalia and Berlin to consider granting possible loan guarantees.
May 14 LightSquared, the wireless startup backed by hedge fund manager Philip Falcone, on Monday filed for Chapter 11 protection.
The company and many affiliates filed for protection from creditors with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan. It has more than $1 billion of both assets and liabilities, according to the bankruptcy petition. The filing was expected.
LightSquared's future had been thrown into doubt in February when the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said it would revoke permission to build out a new high-speed wireless network.
The FCC made the decision because the planned network threatened to interfere with global positioning systems used by the military and various industries.
LONDON, June 8 Around US$300m of a US$1.1bn revolving credit loan for Noble Group has been sold to funds in the secondary loan market as banks seek to limit their losses as the company faces a potential restructuring, banking sources said on Thursday.