NEW YORK Dec 18 LightSquared, the bankrupt
wireless venture owned by Phil Falcone's Harbinger Capital
Partners, on Thursday submitted a new restructuring plan under
which Harbinger would hold onto a sizable stake in the company.
The plan, filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, is
the latest in a string of so far unsuccessful restructuring
efforts as Harbinger wrangles for control of LightSquared with
its largest creditor, satellite mogul Charles Ergen.
Throughout LightSquared's two-and-a-half-year odyssey in
Chapter 11, the company and creditors have advanced various
proposals to fund its exit, some including Harbinger and others
all but eliminating it from the capital structure.
The plans have either fallen apart when parties could not
agree on terms, or failed to earn court approval.
The latest would give Harbinger a 44 percent equity stake in
a reorganized LightSquared, but no board membership or control
over day-to-day operations. Fortress Investment Group and
Centerbridge Partners, both LightSquared investors, would own 26
percent and 8 percent, respectively. Ergen's $1 billion chunk of
LightSquared's loan debt would be repaid via notes.
Ergen, who is also chairman of Dish Network Corp,
does not support the plan, LightSquared said in Thursday's
filing. Ergen's lawyers have said he would prefer to be paid in
cash. The plan will still need court approval by New York
bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman.
LightSquared's bankruptcy has been contentious from the
outset, with Falcone accusing Ergen of using underhanded means
to acquire debt.
LightSquared had structured loan documents to bar
competitors from investing in its debt structure and accused
Ergen of getting around the hurdle by investing on his personal
behalf, rather than Dish's, with an eye toward eventually
handing control over to Dish. Ergen maintained he was simply
investing on his own account.
LightSquared's assets are considered valuable despite its
bankruptcy. The company filed for Chapter 11 in 2012 after
losing its license to operate spectrum over fears its planned
wireless network would interfere with GPS systems. The spectrum
itself, however, could be profitable in other scenarios.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Alan Crosby)