NEW YORK Feb 5 A U.S. judge dismissed the bulk
of two lawsuits by bankrupt wireless venture LightSquared and
equity owner Harbinger Capital Partners accusing Deere & Co
and other GPS firms of misleading them about interference
concerns and hastening the company's insolvency.
In an opinion rendered on Thursday in Manhattan federal
court, Judge Richard Berman threw out Harbinger's lawsuit, and
nixed nine of 11 claims asserted by LightSquared, serving a blow
to its hope for hefty damages that could help salvage its
business.
LightSquared has been in bankruptcy since 2012, when the
Federal Communications Commission revoked its license to build a
planned wireless network over fears it could interfere with GPS
systems.
Harbinger, the hedge fund run by Phil Falcone, would have to
give up much of its equity and all of its operational control of
LightSquared under a restructuring plan being voted on by
creditors.
The lawsuits alleged that Deere, Garmin International
, Trimble Navigation Ltd, and a GPS industry
group led LightSquared to believe the planned network would not
pose an interference risk.
It wasn't until LightSquared had pumped $4 billion into the
project, the plaintiffs argued, that the GPS industry voiced
their concerns.
Judge Berman dismissed many claims from both plaintiffs,
including breach of contract and civil conspiracy, leaving alive
only LightSquared's claims for negligent misrepresentation and
constructive fraud.
That Berman did not scrap the lawsuit entirely, however,
means LightSquared will still have the chance to probe the GPS
companies' books and records during discovery.
"LightSquared is pleased with the court's decision," a
company spokesman said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "The
litigation process will move forward with discovery."
LightSquared believes any potential interference is a result
of GPS device designs, rather than LightSquared's planned
network, the statement added.
Lawyers for Harbinger and for the defendants did not respond
to requests for comment.
The lawsuit could impact LightSquared's bankruptcy, where
the company has been trying to convince potential investors that
its spectrum will regain FCC approval and ultimately have value.
That effort could benefit from a perception that GPS companies
acted improperly in raising concerns about interference.
LightSquared's bankruptcy, a contentious case in which Dish
Network Corp Chairman Charles Ergen is the largest
creditor, has been closely watched in the restructuring world,
as several reorganization attempts have fallen flat due to
ongoing acrimony between the company and its creditors.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Alan Crosby)