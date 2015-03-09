BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
March 9 A lawyer for LightSquared on Monday said the company will set aside $400 million in cash to give its bankruptcy lenders, including Dish Network Corp Chairman Charles Ergen, the option to take a portion of their repayment in cash, instead of notes.
The bankrupt wireless venture, opening a week-long court hearing seeking a judge's approval of its plan to restructure debt and end its Chapter 11 case, also said it will appoint former Verizon Communications Inc Chief Executive Ivan Seidenberg as its chairman after bankruptcy. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.