(Recasts lead, adds CEO comment, background and details of
settlement)
By Tracy Rucinski
Dec 8 Wireless venture LightSquared LP
said it reached a settlement on Tuesday with Deere &
Co over spectrum use that will provide support for the
company as it emerges from bankruptcy.
The agreement could potentially lead to further settlements
with other GPS providers over interference between
LightSquared's spectrum and GPS signals.
"This agreement sets a framework that enables GPS and
broadband to peacefully coexist," Chief Executive Officer Doug
Smith told Reuters in a telephone interview.
LightSquared officially exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy on
Monday after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) agreed
to allow the transfer of its valuable wireless spectrum into a
newly-formed company, ending one of the longest and most
litigious Chapter 11 cases in recent years.
The company was planning to build a nationwide wireless
network when the FCC proposed to suspend indefinitely its
terrestrial spectrum authorizations, pushing it into bankruptcy
in May of 2012 and bitter litigation with stakeholders vying for
control of its valuable spectrum.
Under the new deal with Deere, LightSquared will reduce
out-of-band emissions and forgo terrestrial use on parts of its
spectrum closest to GPS.
For its part, Deere agreed not to object to the deployment
of a LightSquared terrestrial network so long as deployment was
consistent with the operating parameters set forth in the
agreement.
LightSquared still needs to make filings at the FCC that
commit to the conditions on spectrum use as set forth in the
agreement with Deere.
"We will continue to work with industry and government
stakeholders to reach consensus for the spectrum to be
utilized," Smith said, adding that it was too soon to discuss
financial targets.
LightSquared is still involved in litigation with Garmin
Ltd's unit Garmin International, Trimble Navigation Ltd
, and a GPS industry group.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Diane Craft)