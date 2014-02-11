By Billy Cheung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 11 LightSquared hopes to submit a
consensual restructuring plan by Friday, although the judge
overseeing the wireless venture's bankruptcy isn't convinced
that will happen.
In a court hearing on Tuesday, a lawyer for the company said
it aims to file a reorganization plan that has the support of
its creditors by Friday, putting the company, owned by Phil
Falcone's Harbinger Capital Partners, on track to exit
bankruptcy around the end of March.
But Judge Shelley Chapman, in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan, voiced skepticism that parties in the fractious case
could reach a deal by then.
"The likelihood of there being something consensual by
Friday seems to be zero," Chapman said.
LightSquared went bankrupt in 2012 after the Federal
Communications Commission revoked its license to build a massive
wireless network, amid fears it could interfere with GPS
systems.
Three competing restructuring proposals are on the table -
one backed by Harbinger and two others from creditor groups -
but the company has said it plans to engage creditors and work
toward a consensual deal.
The key question is whether any restructuring plan would
have the support of an investment vehicle run by Dish Network
Corp Chairman Charles Ergen. The Ergen entity holds
enough LightSquared debt to give him sufficient voting clout to
block any restructuring plans that he opposes.
So far, discussions with creditors have not included Ergen,
and the sides have been anything but friendly throughout the
case. LightSquared has accused Ergen in a separate lawsuit of
surreptitiously buying up its debt to set the stage for a
takeover of the company by Dish.
Dish indeed made a $2.2 billion offer for LightSquared's
spectrum, but withdrew the offer last month.
A separate trial in the lawsuit against Ergen is ongoing,
and Chapman on Tuesday scheduled closing arguments in that case
for March 12. She requested additional evidence from
LightSquared to back up its argument that Ergen bought the debt
on behalf of Dish in an effort to circumvent a credit agreement
that barred competitors like Dish from acquiring the debt.
Ergen maintains his LightSquared purchases were personal
investments.
The case is In Re LightSquared Inc et al., U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-12080.