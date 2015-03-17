Solarworld files for insolvency
FRANKFURT, May 10 Germany's Solarworld has filed for insolvency proceedings, defeated by Chinese competition which has flooded the market with cheap solar panels.
March 17 Cerberus Capital Management and Solus Alternative Asset Management on Tuesday proposed a new plan to restructure bankrupt wireless venture LightSquared, with the support of Charles Ergen, LightSquared's largest lender.
Under the plan, Cerberus and Solus would pay most of Ergen's $1 billion debt in cash, by purchasing $950 million of it and then accepting repayment in the form of second-lien notes. (Reporting By Nick Brown)
FRANKFURT, May 10 Germany's Solarworld has filed for insolvency proceedings, defeated by Chinese competition which has flooded the market with cheap solar panels.
WILMINGTON, Del., May 10 Puerto Rico will begin its bankruptcy proceedings on May 17 in San Juan with a series of requests for managing the case as the commonwealth begins the process of restructuring its $70 billion in debt, according to court filing on Tuesday.