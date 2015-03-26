By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, March 26
NEW YORK, March 26 Bankrupt LightSquared, after
three years of litigation with creditors, on Thursday will seek
U.S. court approval of a mostly consensual plan to end its
bankruptcy and repay in full its largest creditor, Dish Network
Corp Chairman Charles Ergen.
LightSquared's bankruptcy is being closely watched because
its main asset, wireless spectrum, is considered very valuable.
Just how valuable it is, and what it can be used for, has been
fiercely debated among stakeholders, and the bankruptcy will
determine who ultimately controls it.
LightSquared, the wireless venture owned by Phil Falcone's
Harbinger Capital Partners, entered bankruptcy in May 2012 when
the Federal Communications Commission revoked its spectrum
license over concerns of GPS interference. Since then, there has
been a parade of failed restructuring plans and litigation
between the company and Ergen over the legality of his purchase
of a huge chunk of LightSquared loan debt.
But on Thursday, LightSquared will present a plan to give
Ergen what he has long demanded: repayment of his $1 billion
claim, in full, in cash, and with interest - a $1.5 billion tab.
LightSquared had accused Ergen of infiltrating its capital
structure to effect a Dish takeover. Ergen insisted the
investment was personal.
Ergen made more enemies than friends in the case by refusing
to accept haircuts on his debt, but his insistence may pay off.
He stands to make a huge profit if Judge Shelley Chapman, in
Manhattan bankruptcy court, approves the plan.
The restructuring is premised on a $1.515 billion financing
commitment from Jefferies Finance LLC, who would pocket a $174
million fee for arranging the deal.
Harbinger would retain 44 percent of LightSquared's equity,
but cede voting control. Centerbridge Partners and Fortress
Investment Group would own a combined 34 percent of the
equity.
JPMorgan Chase & Co would own LightSquared's Inc
unit, and the hefty tax benefits derived from that unit's net
operating losses.
In a hectic 24-hour period last week, a creditor faction led
by Solus Alternative Asset Management proposed a plan under
which they would take a chunk of equity, only to be trumped
hours later when LightSquared unveiled the Jefferies-backed
plan.
Ergen is likely to support LightSquared's plan, but may not
be able to say so aloud, court records show.
He initially signed onto Solus' plan, which would have paid
some of his claim in cash, and is barred under that agreement
from openly supporting any other plan.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Bernard Orr)