Camping World-led group wins bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain
April 28 Camping World Holdings Inc and a group of liquidators won a bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain Co on Friday, according to bankruptcy court filing.
May 8 LightSquared: * Lightsquared bankruptcy judge says ergen injured lightsquared by purposely
delaying closing $593 million of debt purchases * Judge says ergen had "game plan" to delay closing of lightsquared debt
purchases for as long as possible * Judge says delay in closing ergen dealings hindered lightsquared
restructuring, rendering bankruptcy process "meaningless" * Judge cites "as yet unquantified" injuries to lightsquared from delay,
uncertainty and "increased administrative costs" * Judge says quantification of harm is "beyond agreed-upon scope" of the trial,
will be determined "after further proceedings"
April 28 Camping World Holdings Inc and a group of liquidators won a bankruptcy auction for Gander Mountain Co on Friday, according to bankruptcy court filing.
NEW YORK, April 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Friday approved fiscal plans for four public agencies, including a liquidation of the island's Government Development Bank, as the struggling U.S. territory stares down a potential bankruptcy filing next week.