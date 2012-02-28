* Ahuja to stay as chairman of LightSquared
* LightSquared eyeing execs with telecom/Washington
experience-source
* Falcone says to take "aggressive approach" to finances
By Sinead Carew and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Feb 28 Hedge fund manager Philip Falcone
has joined the board of LightSquared, the cash-strapped company
backed by his firm Harbinger Capital Partners, as he seeks a
bigger role in the telecom startup whose chief executive has
just resigned.
LightSquared said on Tuesday that Sanjay Ahuja, a
telecommunications industry veteran, has stepped down as chief
executive. This came just two weeks after the Federal
Communications Commission dealt the company a major blow by
saying it would bar it from building a wireless network that
would interfere with other satellite services.
Last week LightSquared said it would lay off nearly half of
its staff of 330 to save money. [ID: nL2E8DLFJK] This came days
after it had failed to pay a $56.25 million payment due to
Inmarsat, a UK satellite company with which it has a
spectrum-sharing agreement.
While some industry analysts have speculated that bankruptcy
might be on the cards, Falcone - whose Harbinger Capital
Partners is the single biggest investor in LightSquared - ruled
out that option. He said on Tuesday that the company is taking a
more aggressive approach to its finances.
Ahuja, who has served as CEO since 2010, will remain as
chairman. LightSquared declined to elaborate on why he quit the
top job. The company expects to complete its search for a new
CEO "in the near future," according to a statement, which did
not say who would stand in in the meantime.
LightSquared representatives declined to comment further.
The company already has a shortlist of candidates with
experience in the telecommunications industry and dealing with
Washington politics, and hopes to decide on a new CEO in about a
month, according to one person familiar with the executive
search process who asked not to be named.
After a bruising year of back and forth with lawmakers in
Washington, Falcone shows no signs of backing down in his quest
to gain approval to build a network.
LightSquared will take "an aggressive approach to its
finances to ensure that it has adequate financial runway" while
it continues to look for a way to build the network, Falcone
said in a statement that gave no further details on his plans.
The company has already hired investment bank Moelis & Co as
a restructuring advisor, according to sources.
Falcone invested more than 60 percent of Harbinger's $4
billion assets in LightSquared and his fund is the biggest
equity owner. Last year Harbinger lost 47 percent of its value
after Falcone marked down the value of LightSquared in the
portfolio.
Falcone spent billions of dollars to buy spectrum licenses
and pursue plans to build a high-speed wireless network on which
LightSquared would offer wholesale services to other operators
which are facing a scarcity of spectrum.
But the bet turned sour when tests showed that the network
LightSquared wanted to build would interfere with Global
Positioning Systems that are used by everybody from airlines and
the military to construction companies and farmers.
LightSquared said that Chief Network Officer Doug Smith and
Chief Financial Officer Marc Montagner will serve as interim
co-chief operating officers.