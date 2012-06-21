By Billy Cheung
| NEW YORK, June 21
NEW YORK, June 21 -- In court documents posted late
Wednesday, LightSquared disclosed details about its
$40 million debtor in possession (DIP) loan. Subject to
Bankruptcy Court approval, the DIP loan will be secured by a
super-priority lien on property and other assets at LightSquared
Inc, the holding company for LightSquared. A hearing to approve
the DIP has been scheduled for June 28 with a deadline for
objections set for June 25.
Assets at LightSquared Inc include five megahertz of
terrestrial spectrum leases and equity interests in guarantor
subsidiaries.
The disbursement of DIP proceeds would be staged in the
following manner: $10 million upon receiving interim court
approval, $15 million as a subsequent commitment upon receiving
final court approval, $5 million for capital expenditures under
the One Dot Six spectrum lease drawable at a later date, and $10
million at the lenders' discretion. Besides funding spectrum
buildout, cash from the DIP will be used for spectrum lease
payments, professional fees, and adequate protection payments in
accordance with the LightSquared Inc budget.
The DIP facility is priced at 11 percent payable in kind
(PIK). Lenders also receive a 3 percent upfront PIK commitment
fee along with a 2 percent exit fee payable in cash.
The DIP matures November 15, 2013. The agent on the DIP loan is
US Bank.
Upon LightSquared receiving court approval of the DIP,
LightSquared Inc. prepetition lenders will see their accrued
interest rise to 17 percent on their defaulted loans from the
prepetition rate of 15 percent. There was $322.4 million
outstanding under the LightSquared Inc. prepetition credit
facility at bankruptcy filing.
On June 13, Judge Shelly Chapman gave LightSquared some
financial breathing room by approving a consensual agreement
between LightSquared and a group of LightSquared LP lenders to
access about $190 million of cash collateral at LightSquared LP,
the company's main operating subsidiary. Being able to draw upon
this cash would buy additional time for the company to address
the Federal Communications Commission's concerns (FCC) regarding
the disruption to global positioning systems caused by
LightSquare's network transmissions. In February, the FCC
indefinitely suspended LightSquared's attempts to build the
land-based portion of the company's wireless network after
receiving complaints from numerous users of global positioning
systems.
LightSquared LP lenders had earlier offered to distribute
cash as a DIP alternative from the operating company to
LightSquared Inc. in exchange for priming liens on the holding
company's collateral. This offer was refused by the LightSquared
Inc. lenders.