By Billy Cheung
| NEW YORK, July 3
NEW YORK, July 3 Wireless broadband
communications company LightSquared Inc is splitting
its proposed $3 billion senior secured exit term loan into a $2
billion first-lien loan and $1 billion second-lien tranche,
sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. The loan originally consisted
of a single tranche.
Proceeds are to fund the company's emergence from
bankruptcy.
Jefferies is arranging the first lien portion. Lender
commitments are due at 4 p.m. July 9.
The now $2 billion first lien portion will offer coupons payable
in cash and in kind.
As reported, price guidance on the four-year first-lien
tranche is set at LIB+650 with a 1.5 percent Libor floor.
Pricing now includes an additional 3 percent payable-in-kind
coupon, bringing the total coupon to 11 percent, said sources.
Lenders will receive upfront warrants, immediately vested,
for 10 percent of fully diluted ownership. The company had
previously offered warrants amounting to 5 percent of fully
diluted ownership.
The loan contains the following ticking fees until creditors
fully fund the loan: 0 percent of the spread for the first 30
days, then 50 percent of the spread for the next 60 days and 100
percent of the spread thereafter.
If LightSquared fails to secure regulatory approval on
certain disputed network spectrum, lenders would not fund the
exit loans.
After receiving complaints from numerous users of global
positioning systems regarding potentially disruptive
interference from LightSquared's network transmissions, the
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in February 2012
tentatively suspended the company's attempts to build the
land-based portion of its wireless network.
The company entered Chapter 11 to create breathing room to
address the FCC's concerns. Jefferies is still offering the loan
at a discount price of 98.5.
Harbinger Capital Partners, which owns 96 percent of
LightSquared, is handling syndication of the $1 billion
second-lien loan.
Although pricing guidance and terms are not yet available on
the Harbinger-led loan, the interest payments on that debt would
be entirely pay-in-kind, according to an investor.
The combined $3 billion of first- and second-lien loans
would retire the pre-bankruptcy loans at LightSquared LP, the
company's main operating subsidiary; loans and preferred equity
at LightSquared's holding company; and the company's
debtor-in-possession loan.
At a June court hearing, the company stated that this
financing represents "the cornerstore of a Chapter 11 plan" that
has yet to be filed.
LightSquared's exclusive deadline to put forth a
restructuring plan expires on July 15.