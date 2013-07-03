By Billy Cheung
NEW YORK, July 3 Wireless broadband
communications company LightSquared Inc is splitting
its proposed $3 billion senior secured exit term loan into a $2
billion first-lien loan and $1 billion second-lien tranche,
sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. The loan originally consisted
of a single tranche.
Proceeds are to fund the company's emergence from
bankruptcy. Jefferies is arranging the first lien portion.
Lender commitments are due at 4 p.m. July 9.
The now $2 billion first-lien portion will offer coupons
payable in cash and in kind.
As reported, price guidance on the four-year first-lien
tranche is set at LIB+650 with a 1.5 percent Libor floor.
Pricing now includes an additional 3 percent payable-in-kind
coupon, bringing the total coupon to 11 percent, said sources.
The loan is offered at a discount price of 98.5, as proposed at
launch.
Lenders will receive upfront warrants, immediately vested,
for 10 percent of fully diluted ownership. The company had
previously offered warrants amounting to 5 percent of fully
diluted ownership.
Jefferies declined to comment on the transaction.
The loan contains the following ticking fees until creditors
fully fund the loan: 0 percent of the spread for the first 30
days, then 50 percent of the spread for the next 60 days and 100
percent of the spread thereafter.
If LightSquared fails to secure regulatory approval on
certain disputed network spectrum, lenders would not fund the
exit loans.
After receiving complaints from numerous users of global
positioning systems regarding potentially disruptive
interference from LightSquared's network transmissions, the
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in February 2012
tentatively suspended the company's attempts to build the
land-based portion of its wireless network.
The company entered Chapter 11 to create breathing room to
address the FCC's concerns
Harbinger Capital Partners, which owns 96 percent of
LightSquared, is handling syndication of the $1 billion
second-lien loan.
Although pricing guidance and terms are not yet available on
the Harbinger-led loan, the interest payments on that debt would
be entirely pay-in-kind, according to an investor.
The combined $3 billion of first and second lien loans would
retire the pre-bankruptcy loans at LightSquared LP, the
company's main operating subsidiary; loans and preferred equity
at LightSquared's holding company; and the company's
debtor-in-possession loan.
At a June court hearing, the company stated that this
financing represents "the cornerstore of a Chapter 11 plan" that
has yet to be filed.
LightSquared's exclusive deadline to put forth a
restructuring plan expires on July 15.
LightSquared filed for Chapter 11 protection last May and is
testing a proposal to swap some of its suspended spectrum with
that currently used by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration (NOAA).
While the results of this proposal are not yet known,
LightSquared LP creditors, including billionaire Charlie Ergen
who is chairman of U.S. satellite company Dish Network, seek to
enforce this exclusivity period. Without a third extension of
this key deadline, creditors can propose their own restructuring
plan.
Failure to raise exit financing to repay creditors such as
Ergen, whose investment affiliates own close to 50 percent of
LightSquared LP loans, in full could increase this possibility
of a competing plan, sources said.
Ergen has publicly expressed his desire to acquire
additional spectrum and lost out to Sprint last month in a
contested bid for Clearwire.
LightSquared declined to comment.