WASHINGTON, March 16 LightSquared urged
federal regulators on Friday to rethink their proposal to bar
the company from building a high-speed wireless service and said
the proposed action would be a violation of its constitutional
rights.
The company said in a filing it plans to submit to the
Federal Communications Commission on Friday that interference
with the Global Positioning System was due to poorly designed
GPS receivers that utilize spectrum licensed to LightSquared,
and therefore do not warrant legal protection.
LightSquared said it must be granted other spectrum rights
if the FCC concludes the company's efforts to minimize the
interference do not work.