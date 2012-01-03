* Names Marc Montagner as CFO
Jan 3 Billionaire hedge fund manager
Philip Falcone's LightSquared Inc on Tuesday named
telecommunications veteran Marc Montagner as chief financial
officer, replacing Michael Montemarano.
LightSquared is trying to position itself as a low-cost
alternative to the big wireless operators like Verizon
Communications Inc and AT&T.
Montagner, who has nearly 25 years of experience, had worked
with France Telecom, Morgan Stanley, Sprint
Nextel and Banc of America Securities.
He was responsible for mergers and acquisitions at Sprint
and supervised the merger between Sprint and Nextel.
On Monday, Sprint Nextel extended a Dec. 31 deadline for
LightSquared, with which it may share infrastructure, to get a
regulatory clearance for operating a planned telecommunications
network.