BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces agreement with SEC
* Agreement with SEC would also resolve last remaining claim in company's bankruptcy case
June 27 LightSquared LP : * Reaches restructuring supported by all creditors except charles ergen's
investment vehicle - court mediator * Mediator says restructuring "should be confirmable" without ergen's support -
court documents * Mediator says ergen did not participate in Lightsquared mediation in good
faith * Mediator says ergen "wasted the parties' and the mediator's time and
resources"
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it charged on Monday shipping conglomerate Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and its former chief financial officer Myles Itkin with failing to recognize some $512 million in tax liabilities.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 U.S. oilfield services company Forbes Energy Services Ltd said it expected to "promptly" emerge from bankruptcy after filing a Chapter 11 plan on Monday with a prepackaged deal to exchange $280 million of debt for equity.