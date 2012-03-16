* Sprint terminates network pact with LightSquared
* Cites LightSquared's failure to get FCC approval
* LightSquared scolds FCC for "bait and switch"
* Does not rule out legal action against FCC
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, March 16 Hedge fund manager
Philip Falcone's LightSquared lost its main business partner,
Sprint Nextel Corp, but gained $65 million from the
breakup that may help its last-ditch effort to get regulatory
approval to establish a high-speed wireless network.
Sprint said on Friday it would exercise its right to scuttle
the $9 billion agreement that would have allowed LightSquared to
use a network Sprint is building to sell its own high-speed
wireless services.
Sprint had the right to back out of the deal if LightSquared
failed to get regulatory approval by a deadline that was twice
extended, first by a month from its original Dec. 31 date and
then to mid-March.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission last month
proposed to indefinitely suspend the authority it had previously
given LightSquared to use its satellite spectrum for a
ground-based cellular network.
The agency cited tests showing LightSquared's network would
interfere with the Global Positioning System used by airlines,
the military and others.
LightSquared urged the FCC to reconsider on Friday, the
deadline for comments, and said the agency proposal violated the
company's contractual and constitutional rights.
"If the FCC reverses its decision to permit LightSquared to
move forward, it will be a bait and switch by the federal
government of historic scale," the company said in a statement.
After the FCC's proposal, the company said it would lay off
nearly half of its 330 employees. Sanjay Ahuja, a
telecommunications industry veteran, also stepped down as chief
executive.
The loss of the Sprint partnership is another blow.
"We remain open to considering future spectrum hosting
agreements with LightSquared, should they resolve these
interference issues, as well as other interested spectrum
holders," Sprint said in a statement.
LightSquared said previously it has just several quarters
worth of cash left.
"For LightSquared, Sprint's decision will enhance our
working capital and provide more flexibility," the company said
in a statement on Friday.
FCC URGED TO RECONSIDER
LightSquared has lofty ambitions to create a national
network that could serve roughly 260 million people using
satellites and land-based signals.
It would expand mobile broadband service at a time when the
government is urging investment in mobile infrastructure, and
wireless carriers are scrambling for airwaves to improve their
networks.
LightSquared, in comments it said it will file to the FCC on
Friday, argued that the FCC must exhaust reasonable alternatives
before reaching for the most extreme remedy, as the current
suspension proposal is a violation of LightSquared's rights.
The company also asserts that the FCC's proposal is not
legally supportable, and that government testing of its network
was deeply flawed and biased.
"When you have a situation where significant investment was
made on longstanding rules, you cannot then have a decision that
is completely antithetical to that," Jeff Carlisle,
LightSquared's executive vice president for regulatory affairs
and public policy, said on a call with reporters.
"On the law, on the technology and on the public policy
here, those factors should compel the FCC to reexamine the
assumptions it made in the public notice," he added.
When asked if LightSquared may pursue legal action against
the FCC, Carlisle said the company is prepared to examine all
options.
The company's fate is critical to investors in Falcone's
Harbinger Capital Partners, which once controlled $26 billion in
assets but is now down to about $4 billion.
A little more than half of Harbinger's money is tied up in
LightSquared. The hedge fund is the company's single largest
equity investor.
A spokesman for Harbinger said the hedge fund has no
separate comment from the one issued by LightSquared.
BATTLE RAGES ON
"Clearly LightSquared is focused on spinning out resources
as long as possible, and this gives them more cash," Tim Farrar,
a veteran industry analyst and principal at TMF Associates, said
about Sprint's return of $65 million.
"But at the same time, by pushing this situation out
further, some of the ability to recover assets in the event of a
potential bankruptcy also drain away."
Some industry analysts have speculated that bankruptcy might
be LightSquared's only option, but Falcone has steadfastly ruled
that out, telling clients he is working on a solution but
failing to give many details.
The company has hired prominent conservative litigators
Theodore Olson and Eugene Scalia - a sign it could be preparing
to take the FCC to court.
Olson served as President George W. Bush's solicitor general
and was recently named the No. 1 lawyer in the U.S. capital by
Washingtonian magazine. Scalia, the son of Supreme Court Justice
Antonin Scalia, has several victories under his belt in
corporate challenges to government policies.