Nov 21 Lightstream Resources Ltd :
* Announces 2014 capital plan and production guidance
* Executing FY 2014 capital program of $525-575 million while
maintaining production levels similar to 2013
* Says targeting over $600 million of non-core asset sales by
the end of 2015
* Says capital plan represents decrease of about 25% from
estimated 2013 capital spending & 42% from 2012 levels
* Forecast 2014 base decline rates to be in the range of 26-29%
* Exit production rate of 46,000 to 48,000 boepd for 2014
* Says in 2015, forecasting a continued reduction in base
declines to 24-27%
* Forecast our base decline rates to be in the range of 26-29%,
a further decrease from 31% in 2013
* Terminating dividend reinvestment plan and share dividend
plan and reducing dividend by 50% to $0.04 per month
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)