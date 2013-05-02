NEW YORK May 2 New York-based private equity
firm Lightyear Capital has emerged as the lead bidder to buy
SunTrust Banks Inc's RidgeWorth Investments asset
management unit, three sources familiar with the situation told
Reuters this week.
SunTrust also received bids from two other private equity
firms: New York-based Crestview Partners and Chicago-based Thoma
Bravo LLC, said two of the sources, who declined
to be identified because they are not authorized to talk to the
media.
Lightyear is likely to pay between $250 million to $300
million for RidgeWorth, one of the sources said. RidgeWorth and
its boutiques managed approximately $50.4 billion in assets as
of March 31, according to the firm's website.
A spokesman for Atlanta-based SunTrust declined to comment.
A Lightyear spokesman did not return a request for comment.
For SunTrust a sale of RidgeWorth would mark the end of a
process that has been on and off for the past three years.
SunTrust first tried to sell its asset management business,
which includes six managers and its own RidgeWorth Funds, to
Henderson Group Plc in 2010, but those talks fell
apart. At that time the purchase price was estimated at $300
million to $400 million, according to media reports.
Earlier this year, SunTrust provided a handful of private
equity firms with updated information about mandates that
RidgeWorth had won from institutional investors, in hopes of
selling RidgeWorth, the sources said.
SunTrust, which suffered large losses during the financial
crisis, was one of the few large U.S. banks whose capital plans
such as raising dividends and initiating stock buybacks were
rejected by the Federal Reserve Board last year in its
stress-test reviews.