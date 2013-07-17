BRIEF-Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank to pay annual cash div as 1.80 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 3Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
TURIN/MILAN, July 17 Italy's tax police said on Wednesday they had arrested former Fondiaria-SAI owner Salvatore Ligresti, his three children and two former CEOs of the insurer as part of an ongoing probe into false accounting and market manipulation.
The Ligrestis could not be immediately reached for comment.
Rival insurer Unipol agreed to rescue Fondiaria last year in a complex four-way tie-up but a series of regulatory and legal hurdles has held up completion of the deal. (Reporting by Gianni Montani and Emilio Parodi)
April 3Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.343 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3