MILAN, June 14 A Milan court has declared two
holding companies belonging to the Ligresti family, which
controls troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI, bankrupt,
judicial sources said on Thursday.
Sinergia and Imco were placed under investigation by Milan
prosecutors at the end of April, as part of a broader probe
involving Ligresti patriarch Salvatore for market rigging.
The two companies hold around 10 percent each of
Ligresti-controlled Premafin which in turn holds more
than 35 percent of Fondiaria.
Lawyers representing the two companies had asked for a
two-week postponement of proceedings to better prepare the case.
