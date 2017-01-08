PARIS Ligue 1 leaders Nice were knocked out of the French Cup after slumping to a 2-1 defeat at Lorient in the last 64 on Sunday.

Lorient, who are bottom of Ligue 1, prevailed thanks to second-half goals by Jeremie Aliadiere and Walid Mesloub after Alassane Plea’s first-half opener.

Plea struck in the 43rd minute, heading home from Dalbert Henrique’s pin-point cross.

Lorient, however, fought back after the break, with Aliadiere poking the ball into the empty net after dribbling past keeper Walter Benitez in the 71st minute.

Mesloub secured the victory with a fine volley five minutes later.

Ligue 2 side Lens advanced by beating top-flight team Metz 2-0 despite finishing the game with 10 men after Djiman Koukou was shown a straight red card seven minutes from fulltime.

Olympique de Marseille progressed when Remi Cabella’s double earned them a 2-1 win at Toulouse after extra time.

Holders Paris St Germain qualified for the last 32 with a 7-0 drubbing of Bastia on Saturday.

