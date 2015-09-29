HONG KONG, Sept 29 Asia's richest man Li
Ka-shing voiced support for Chinese president Xi Jinping on
Tuesday and rejected claims he was divesting assets from China
after a barrage of media articles accused him of turning his
back on the mainland.
In January this year, Hong Kong-based Li overhauled his
business empire to create two listed companies - one focused on
property and the other on telecoms. This saw a shift in the
incorporated base of his two main firms to the Cayman Islands
from Hong Kong, fuelling speculation the tycoon was pulling out
of China.
In an emailed press release sent on September 29, Li said he
resolutely supported China's path to reform and opening up.
"Li has great confidence in China and greatly admires Xi's
leadership style," the statement said. It cited billions of
dollars spent by Li and his family in greater China for
education, innovation and medicinal research purposes.
His comments come a week after official Chinese media made
pointed commentaries about his business decisions.
"At a time of economic tension in China, Li Ka-shing has
abandoned China by selling extensively his assets, disregarding
how Beijing has strongly assisted him in the sectors of port
facilities, real estate and other infrastructural projects. His
act has seriously undermined public confidence in the mainland,"
said one commentary from an institute backed by the official
Xinhua news agency, titled 'Don't let Li Ka-shing run away'.
Li's family sold more than $2 billion worth of assets in
China last year, including property in Shanghai, Nanjing and
Beijing. In January, news of Li's business overhaul was followed
by three overseas bids, including $15.4 billion for Britain's
O2, owned by Spain's Telefonica SA.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)