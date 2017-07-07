FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Supreme Court rules in favor of Lilly's Alimta patents
#Regulatory News
July 7, 2017 / 12:49 PM / a day ago

UK Supreme Court rules in favor of Lilly's Alimta patents

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday the UK Supreme Court ruled that generic versions of the company's top-selling cancer drug Alimta sold by Actavis directly infringe certain Lilly patents in the UK, France, Italy and Spain.

Alimta, whose chemical name is pemetrexed, is Lilly's top-selling oncology treatment and generated sales of $2.3 billion last year.

This decision applies to about $300 million worth of annual sales, Evercore ISI's Umer Raffat said.

"While we do not yet know the court's reasoning, we are pleased with the ... key conclusions that confirm the Alimta vitamin regimen patent would be infringed by these generic pemetrexed products in the UK, France, Italy and Spain prior to June 2021," said Michael Harrington, senior vice president and general counsel for Lilly. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

