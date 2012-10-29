* Solanezumab likely shifted amyloid from brain to blood -
analysis
* Findings support continued, earlier amyloid research -
researcher
By Ransdell Pierson
Oct 29 Levels of a protein believed to be a main
cause of Alzheimer's disease rose in the blood of patients
treated with Eli Lilly's experimental drug in late-stage trials,
suggesting the protein, beta amyloid, was removed from the
brain as intended, researchers said on Monday.
Lilly in August disclosed that its drug solanezumab
did not significantly arrest progression of the memory-robbing
disease in the pair of Phase III studies, which tested patients
with mild to moderate symptoms of Alzheimer's.
But the company later said an analysis of combined data from
the two trials suggested the drug significantly slowed cognitive
decline in patients with only mild symptoms, although it did not
slow the decline of their physical function.
The finding from the pooled trial data helped restore some
faith in the closely followed Lilly drug - that it might hold
promise in treating patients who have not yet developed symptoms
or who are in the very earliest stages of the disease.
Researchers on Monday, attending the Clinical Trials in
Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) annual scientific meeting in Monaco,
said an independent analysis of the trial data suggested that
beta amyloid was removed from the brain into the bloodstream of
patients taking solanezumab.
"The results support continued interest in amyloid as a
therapeutic target in Alzheimer's disease research," CTAD said
in a release.
Rachelle Doody, an Alzheimer's disease researcher from
Baylor School of Medicine who led the analysis, said the
removal of amyloid from the brain into the blood - and slight
cognitive improvement seen - lend credence to amyloid as a
culprit in the disease.
"The beta amyloid biomarker results in the trial support the
small, yet significant cognitive benefit" seen with the
anti-amyloid approach, Doody said.
Researchers said the studies support the earlier use of
drugs like solanezumab, which target toxic amyloid plaques in
the brain, to prevent symptoms of the disease. One such
prevention study is slated to begin next year at Washington
University in St. Louis, and includes use of the Lilly drug.
Researchers in Monaco said no changes were seen in any other
biomarkers - meaning proteins or tissue changes believed
associated with the disease - including another suspected
leading culprit protein called tau.
Alzheimer's is a progressive and ultimately fatal disease
affecting an estimated 35 million people worldwide, CTAD said,
adding the number is expected to exceed 115 million if nothing
is done to slow or prevent the disease.