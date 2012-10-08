Oct 8 Eli Lilly and Co said pooled data
from two large studies show patients with mild Alzheimer's
disease taking its experimental drug solanezumab had 34-percent
less decline in memory over 18 months compared with those taking
placebos.
In the pooled analysis presented on Monday at a medical
meeting in Boston, the closely watched drug did not
significantly protect against loss of physical functions.
Lilly was able to demonstrate the modest success by
combining data from a pair of solanezumab studies that each
failed their primary goal of slowing progression of the
memory-robbing disease in the wider population of patients with
mild-to-moderate symptoms.
The latest data lend further credence to the theory that
Alzheimer's must be attacked early in the disease for drugs to
have a clinically meaningful impact on the leading cause of
dementia.
Initial data unveiled in August created doubts about whether
the drug could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration without large new studies. The Lilly drug, like
Pfizer Inc's bapineuzumab which also failed in pivotal
studies, works by blocking a protein called beta amyloid that
forms plaque deposits on the brain.