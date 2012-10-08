* Decline slowed 34 pct among mild Alzheimer's patients
* Combined results of two failed trials
* Lilly shares close up 5.3 pct
By Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot
Oct 8 Eli Lilly and Co said its
experimental Alzheimer's drug led to a 34 percent reduction in
memory decline for patients with mild symptoms over a period of
18 months, giving it potential ammunition to seek approval for
the medicine that showed no benefit in more advanced stages of
the disease.
Shares of Eli Lilly rose as much as 5.6 percent on Monday,
to levels not seen since April of 2008, as some investors were
encouraged that the improvement could warrant consideration from
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Lilly in August said the drug, solanezumab, did not meet the
primary goal of halting progression of the memory-robbing
disease in patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms in two
late-stage trials.
But while many rival compounds have been relegated to the
scrap heap after similar failures, Lilly indicated at the time
that there were signs that solanezumab prevented cognitive
decline for people at an earlier stage of the disease.
On Monday, the company presented results on the drug pooled
from the two large studies that focused only on those with mild
Alzheimer's.
"Today's data supports the view that solanezumab may be
active in early Alzheimer's patients but that further clinical
work will likely be needed prior to FDA approval of the
product," said J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott, adding that any
drug that slows Alzheimer's would have "multibillion-dollar
annual sales potential."
Some 5 million Americans and nearly 36 million people
worldwide are believed to have the disease and its prevalence is
expected to grow as the world's population lives longer. By
2050, the number of Americans aged 6 5 and older with Alzheimer's
may triple, according to the Alzheimer's Association.
Lilly badly needs new drugs to offset sales declines of its
treatments facing generic competition. Company executives said
the new data could give solanezumab a fighting chance.
"Today there are no medicines that slow progression of
Alzheimer's and we think that ought to be considered as we go
talk to regulators," David Ricks, head of biomedicines for
Lilly, said in a telephone interview.
"We'll make the argument this data is important in view of
the high unmet need. But ultimately it's the FDA's judgment to
make in terms of whether to let the drug on (the market) with
these data," Ricks said.
THEORY ON TREATMENT
The newly released data did not show that solanezumab
offered protection against the loss of physical function.
But it will likely lend further credence to the theory that
Alzheimer's must be attacked early in the progression of the
disease for drugs to have an impact.
Dr. Ronald Petersen, director of the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's
Disease Research Center in Rochester, Minnesota, threw out a
note of caution about the drug's prospects.
"What you are seeing in the data is statistically
significant," he said. "But it's hard to say that this is going
to be meaningful clinically."
Dr. David Drachman, professor of neurology at the University
of Massachusetts Medical School, questioned the significance of
pooled memory findings culled from failed studies.
"The data can not be regarded as significant," he said.
"They did not prove it works."
Initial data unveiled in August created doubts about whether
the Lilly drug could be approved by the FDA without large new
studies. It followed disappointing results for Pfizer Inc's
and Johnson & Johnson's bapineuzumab, which also
failed in pivotal studies. Both treatments block a protein
called beta amyloid that forms plaque deposits on the brain.
"Our committee is encouraged by the results of the
solanezumab studies," Dr. Rachelle Doody, who presented the data
at the American Neurological Association meeting, said in a
statement. "They support amyloid as a target for future
Alzheimer's research."
Doody, an Alzheimer's specialist from Baylor College of
Medicine in Houston, was a member of the steering committee for
the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study that conducted an
independent analysis of the solanezumab data.
In one of the two Lilly studies called Expedition1, mild
Alzheimer's patients experienced a 42 percent reduction in
decline in cognitive function after 18 months of treatment,
which was deemed to be highly statistically significant.
In the Expedition2 study, a 20 percent reduction seen in
cognitive, or memory, decline among mild Alzheimer's patients
was not statistically significant.
Lilly reached the 34 percent reduction by combining data
from the two studies, which it said had been pre-planned and was
legitimate because the design of the two studies was nearly
identical. By combining the studies, Lilly said, it had a
greater number of mild Alzheimer's patients for purposes of data
analysis.
Eli Lilly shares ended up $2.55, or 5.3 percent, at $50.78
on the New York Stock Exchange.